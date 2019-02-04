Shazia Syed elected as President OICCI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shazia Syed, Chief Executive Officer, Unilever Pakistan Limited has taken over as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2019 term.

This was announced at the 159th Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the Chamber on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Shazad G. Dada, CEO Standard Chartered Bank of Pakistan, was elected unopposed as the Vice President.

The other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for 2019, Nadeem Lodhi, General Manager / Chief Executive Officer, CITIBANK N.A, Sarim Skeikh, President / Chief Executive Officer GE intl, Irfan Siddiqui, President/ Chief Executive Officer, Meezan Bank, MS. Freda Yahan Duplan, Managing Director Nestle Pakistan, Dr Imran Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer, Novartis Pharma, Sami Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Procter and Gamble, Haroon Rasheed, Managing Director, Shell Pakistan, Helmut Von Struve, ,Managing Director Siemens Pakistan.

The Incoming OICCI President Shazia Syed in her message to the members said that she has a deep conviction that Pakistan offers considerable growth potential for existing foreign investors and opportunities for new investors.

