Shazia Marri condemns hike in petroleum prices

Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamrntarinans and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that incompetent government of PTI has taken a cruel decision by increasing prices of petroleum products which will lead people to bear the economic woes and worries.

She said PPP highly condemns this anti-people act of the government and demanded its immediate withdrawal. She expressed this in a statement in reaction of petroleum price hike hereon today.

Shazia Marri said that incompetent PTI government will soon collapse into a monstrous tsunami of inflation and the financial facilitators of the selected Prime Minister are deciding the petrol prices.

vMs Marri said today’s price hike in petrol products has been announced by the one of the secretary of the Niazi Empire and now, motorcycle owner will travel on bicycle besides it, increasing petrol prices will also increase fares.

She further said that Imran Khan & Company has become an unbearable burden for the country and the people.