Shawwal moon sighted, Eid today

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the Shawwal moon has been sighted, therefore, Eid in Pakistan will be observed today (Sunday).

The committee’s session to sight the Shawwal moon was held in Karachi with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the chair.

Meetings of the zonal committees took place at their respective provincial headquarters. The Pakistan Meteorological Department experts were also a part of the session.

Earlier, in Quetta, the province’s zonal committee announced that it has received a few testimonies from Pasni and Ormara. “We have informed the Central committee of this,” said Qari Abdul Rasheed.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in the country today (Sunday), according to calculations made by his ministry.

Addressing a news briefing in Islamabad, he said his ministry wanted to end the conflict over moon-sighting by relying on technology, adding that he rejected notions that technology should not be involved in moon-sighting.

“Islam is a religion of knowledge and intellect. Whoever says technology should not be involved in moon-sighting, we reject their perspective. When you wear glasses, this is also technology. How can you say if I see with glasses, it is halal but if I see through telescope, it is haram?” he questioned.

“[The government] is always trying to accommodate different religious groups which has resulted in empowering sectarian groups. We see that our state accommodates religious groups during the Eid conflict every year even though we should pay heed to the Constitution, law and human intelligence in some matters.

Qibla Ayaz of the Islamic Council of Ideology said that if Badin and other cities of Sindh provide testimony, there will be greater chances that Eid will be held tomorrow. He said that word from these cities is being awaited.

Speaking of technology, he said that ulema do not oppose science but “the tradition of Ruet must be kept alive”.