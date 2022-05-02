Shawwal moon not sighted, Eidul Fitr tomorrow

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted at any place in Pakistan and therefore Eidul Fitr would be celebrated across the country on Tuesday, May 3.

The announcement was made after the moon sighting committee met in Islamabad with its Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair.

Addressing a press conference following the meeting, Maulana Azad said that the zonal committees did not receive any shahadats (testimonies) from anywhere in the country and the decision was made unanimously.

“No credible testimonies of moon sighting were received from any part of the county,” he said, adding that the committee reached the decision after consulting with the all zonal moon sighting committees. “The first day of Eid will fall on May 3 (Tuesday).”

The meeting was also attended by members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SPARCO, Meteorological Department and Ministry of Science and Technology.