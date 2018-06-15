Shawwal moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on June 16

KARACHI : The central Reut-e-Hilal Committee that met in Karachi today (Thursday) for Shawwal moon sighting announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturdayas no testimony was received from anywhere.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The Central committee met in Karachi while the zonal committees met in Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, had said that it was unlikely the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Thursday.

“There are fewer chances of the Eid moon being sighted today,” the Met Office said while stating that chances are higher of Eid-ul -Fitr would celebrated on Saturday, June 16 across Pakistan.

The moon can only be sighted if it is 26 hours and 42 minutes old, it added while stating that at sundown the moon will be 19 hours and three minutes old.

It is to be mentioned here that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the sighting of moon marking the beginning of Shawwal with Eidul Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow (Friday).

The crescent of the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the International Astronomy Center announced on Thursday.

Turkey will celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid Ul-Fitr starting on June 15 until June 17, marking the end of 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Hurriyet Daily reported. In Turkey, the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began on May 16.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims abstain from food, drink and smoking from the “sahur” meal at sunrise to the “iftar” meal at sunset.

The crescent of the moon is not sighted in India Thursday. Hence, Eid ul-Fitr will not be celebrated on June 15 in India but people all across India will ring into the festival on June 16 and in Maharashtra on June 16 or 17, Indian media reported.