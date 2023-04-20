Shawwal moon not sighted; Eid ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Pakistan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD – The crescent for the month of Shawwal has been not sighted on Thursday and consequently, Pakistan would celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, the central moon-sighting committee announced.

The three-day Eid ul-Fitr festival starts on the first day of the month of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar as Muslims mark the end of the holy fasting month with Eid, the festival of sweets.

The apex moon sighting committee met today at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad while Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting.

Addressing a presser, Maulana Azad said no credible testimony of moon sightings has been received from any part of the country, saying Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

Earlier, the federal government announced a five-day holiday for a major Islamic festival from April 21-25 (Friday to Tuesday).

More information to follow…