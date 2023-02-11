Shaukat Tarin’s arrest on cards over leaked audio call about IMF deal

ISLAMABAD – Shaukat Tarin, the former finance minister and close aide of PTI Chief Imran Khan, is likely to be detained by Federal Investigation Agency in the coming days over his controversial audio leaks regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

In August last year, alleged audio leaks of Shaukat Tarin and KP finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra surfaced, exposing PTI’s gambit to hamper the IMF loan programme ahead of the lender’s crucial meeting.

The latest reports in local media claimed that FIA has decided to nab Tarin after completing a probe into his alleged audio leak.

It was reported that investigators have approached the Ministry of Interior about the completion of the inquiry, and sought permission to detain the country’s former finance czar.

In the purported audio leak, a voice said to be of former finance minister can be heard guiding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab’s finance ministers to tell the federal government and the IMF that they would not be able to commit to a provincial budget surplus in light of 2022 floods that have wrought havoc in South Asian nation.