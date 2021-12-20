Shaukat Tarin elected senator from KPK

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Monday.

In polling held at the KP Assembly, Tarin bagged 87 votes to win the position that will make it possible for him to lead the Ministry of Finance and preside over key government and parliamentary meetings.

Last month, the seat was fell vacant after PTI Senator Ayub Afridi resigned from the upper house of parliament on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video message, Afridi said that he had resigned from the post on the nod of PM Imran Khan, adding that he had not objection in this regard as the Senate seat was given him by the premier.

Last month, the federal government appointed Shaukat Tarin as PM’s adviser on finance as a stopgap arrangement till completion of the process to elect him as senator.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tarin constitutionally requires to be elected as a Member of Parliament till October 16, 2021 for continuation as the federal minister for finance.

Earlier, the PTI government planned to get him elected to the Senate on the seat Ishaq Dar but it could not go with that plant due to some uncertainties.

“He could not become senator due to non-implementation of Elections Act Amendment Ordinance on Ishaq Dar’s seat.” In this regard, the federal government has approached the Supreme Court on Dar’s seat. In this regard, the federal government has approached the Supreme Court on Ishaq Dar’s seat.

It may be recalled that Shaukat Tarin was made a federal minister for six months. According to the Constitution, if he does not become a Member of Parliament within six months, he must resign.

