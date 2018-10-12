Shaukat Siddiqui to challenge SJC’s verdict

ISLAMABAD : Deposed Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has decided to challenge his disqualification from Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has started consultation with his lawyers, Rasheed A Rizvi and Hamid Khan.

According to the sources, the verdict will be challenged in Supreme Court on Monday.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the Supreme Judicial Council is “very active now” and the process of accountability has begun.

“All judges will be held accountable now,” the chief justice said while heading a bench hearing a case pertaining to the to Lahore High Court’s supervisory role over lower courts.

CJP said that the high courts have badly failed to play their supervisory role and that the concerned committees are also not monitoring their performances.

Every judge demands car, bungalow and other incentives but they are not giving their best for the judiciary, he continued.

Share on: WhatsApp