Shaukat Khanum providing free corona tests to the deserving

Shaukat Khanum, Lahore, is providing free coronavirus test to deserving patients.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital is leading from the front in fight against coronavirus in this time of national need, said the spokesperson of the hospital in a press statement issued on Thursday.

“Cost to SKMCH&RC of performing a Covid-19 test, including purchase of test kits, is Rs 8,000 per test. However, for those being tested at SKMCH&RC, Lahore, all Hospital charges and fees, including costs of testing for Covid-19 infection, have been waived as part of our commitment to the greater good in this hour of national need.

This is made possible by the generous support of our supporters. All those capable of paying for the test are nevertheless encouraged to make a donation to SKMCH&RC.”He added.

He further stated that “the free testing service is only available at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore where we have set up a fully equipped ‘Camp-Covid’ which is a triaging and initial assessment centre for coronavirus patients.

However all others who wish to have themselves tested can do so by depositing the patients’ sample, together with the “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) form, duly completed by the referring physician, at a cost of Rs. 8,000 at any of the Shaukat Khanum Laboratory Collection Centres, nationwide.”