Shaukat Khanum launches Zakat collection campaign

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital launches its Zakat Collection Campaign for the year 2020. On this occasion the management of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) said, “Hospital is providing cutting-edge financially supported diagnostic and treatment facilities to almost 75% to 80% of cancer patients and this requires a huge budget as treatment of cancer is very expensive.

The hospital has already spent over Rs 46 billion on free treatment of deserving cancer patients during the last 25 years. Our annual budget for the year 2020 is Rs 17 billion, out of which Rs 11 billion is to be met from public donations and Zakat, and the remaining from revenue generated from hospital services. The total amount of Zakat collected will only be spent on the free treatment of deserving cancer patients.”

“In view of the Covid-19 crisis which has affected us all, this year Shaukat Khanum Hospital will be fighting on two fronts, cancer and coronavirus. We have already taken unprecedented steps to do as much as we can to help in this moment of national crisis.

These steps include set up of a coronavirus triaging and initial assessment centre, allocating three of our four inpatient units for COVID-19 patients, establishment of a 35 beds Intensive Care Unit fully equipped with ventilators for providing highly specialized care.” they said.

The management further told, “We have also taken steps to curtail most of our revenue-generating services, so as to be able to divert our resources to deal with patients most severely affected by the coronavirus, and so we will be more reliant than ever on your generosity and support, through your donat3These will ensure that we are not only able to continue with our mission of providing treatment facilities to needy cancer patients but also to take on the huge additional challenge of providing intensive-care treatment for patients suffering from coronavirus.”

Hospital has made giving of Zakat and donations very easy for everyone. Donors can deposit their Zakat, Sadqat and donations directly in SKMCH&RC, its regional offices, any bank in the country, diagnostic centres, collection centres, all Pakistan post offices and Easypaisa shops, UPaisa shops, UBL Omni or NADRA e-Sahulat nationwide.

The donors can also donate online at www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk and call at 0800 11555 for the collection of their Zakat cheques directly from their doorstep. Moreover, SKMT has its functional offices in Dubai, USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Norway and these offices are also receiving Zakat and donations over there.

The management of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre hopes that the people of Pakistan will donate generously and support this noble cause this year as well.