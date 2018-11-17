Shaukat Khanum flyover to be completed till Dec 5

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate the newly constructed Shaukat Khanum flyover, which will be completed till December 5 as more than 85 per cent work on the project has been completed so far.

This was announced by Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed while talking to the media during his visit to the project site on Saturday.

He said that the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had been reconstituted after elections, and very soon its meeting would be convened for approving the LDA budget for fiscal year 2018-19. Funds for completion of the ongoing projects would be released after approval of the budget, he added.

He said that development priorities for the city would be determined and rationalised by keeping in view the basic requirements of people. Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran was working on behalf of the chief minister of Punjab for ensuring service delivery by the LDA, he added.

Project Director Iqrar Hussain informed the minister that more than 85 per cent work on the project has been completed but only 50 per cent of the payment could be made to date. He said that cat’s eye and street-lights were yet to be installed at the fly-over.

LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran told the media that a meeting of the governing body of LDA would be held very soon, adding that budget for the new fiscal year would be approved in the meeting and required funds would also be released for under-construction development projects, he added.

He said that an Insaf Desk would be set up at the LDA where complaints would be received and people’s grievances would be redressed on priority basis.—APP

