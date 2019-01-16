Shaukat Khanam and Descon organize blood drive for cancer patients

Khalid Butt

Descon in collaboration with Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital (SKMH) organized a Blood Drive for cancer patients at Descon HQ. The one-day blood drive drew a great response from Descon employees and was attended members of every level of the organization.

The blood drive was part of Descon’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility activities and highlighted their dedication to supporting the community. SKMH is a non-profit institution with the goal of alleviating the suffering of cancer patients through modern techniques.

Descon encourages employees to participate in events such as this throughout the year including holding an annual blood drive since 2013 for sufferers of chronic blood related ailments. Speaking about the occasion, Ahsan Qureshi, CHRO Descon Engineering said, “As an organization with a long history of supporting the less fortunate, we are always looking for ways to help. Events such as this Blood Drive, not only allow us to help our community, they also provide us an opportunity to foster and encourage compassion, commitment and a community-driven mindset within Descon employees.

Share on: WhatsApp