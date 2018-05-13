Shaukat Hussain appointed SECP Chairman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Government has appointed Shaukat Hussain, Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as the Chairman, SECP vide notification No. F.3(5) Inv-II/2000-, dated May 11, 2018 with immediate effect. Accordingly, Shaukat Hussain has assumed the charge as the Chairman, SECP.

Mr. Shaukat Hussain is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan. He has rich and diversified experience spanning 32 years. Before assuming charge as a Commissioner on March 27, 2018, he was Executive Director/Registrar of Companies incharge of Corporatization and Compliance Department (CCD) at the SECP. He joined the SEC as a Joint Registrar in September 2000. He has headed the SECP’ office in Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar. He has also worked as Director, Securities Market Division. Accordingly, he has complete grasp of all the laws administered by SECP

Prior to joining the SECP, he had worked with a professional accountancy firm, a development financial institution and listed companies of both public and private sectors.

He has immensely contributed towards promotion of ease of doing business, by improving company registration process flow, introducing technology to improve public interaction and reduction in the cost of doing the business. As a result, the new company registration peaked during the period he was overseeing the CCD.