Shaukat Ali passes away after long battle with liver disease

Observer Report Lahore

Famed folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away on Friday and he was laid to rest at Samsani Johar Town in the city.

Earlier, his son Ameer Shaukat Ali had requested the singer’s fans for prayers following his deteriorating condition as he was undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital in Lahore.

He had faced multiple medical issues, including diabetes and a liver transplant. Moreover, he had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few years ago.

The Ghazal maestro was one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry, with a singing career spanning five decades.

Born into an artistic family in Malakwal, he had begun his singing career in the 1960s with film songs.