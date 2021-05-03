Sharp rise in Corona cases; 426 new detected in city

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 11 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,678 and 895 new cases emerged lifting the tally to 286,520.He said this in the statement issued here on Monday.

Shah said that 11 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,678 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM added that 12696 tests were conducted which diagnosed 895 new cases that came to seven percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,680,680 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 286,520 cases that constituted an overall eight percent detection rate.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that overnight 500 patients recovered and so far 265,776 patients have recovered that constituted 92.

8 percent recovery rate.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shahsaid that currently 16,066 patients were under treatment, of them 15,430 were home in isolation, five at isolation centers and 631 at different hospitals.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah added that the condition of 592 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 have been shifted to ventilators.According to the chief minister out of 895 new cases, 426 have been detected from Karachi, including 221 from East, 64 Malir, 63 Central, 60 South, 12 Korangi and six West.

Hyderabad has 146 new cases, Jamshoro 45, Larkano 43, Naushehroferoze 41, Kashmore 38, Mirpurkhas 36, Khairpur 24, Dadu and Kambar 17 each, Sanghar 14, Matiari 13, Sukkur and Nawabshah nine each, Badin three, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki two each and uMerkot one.