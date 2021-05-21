Sharp rise in Corona cases; 1,153 reported

As many as 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,891 and 2,136 new cases emerged when 24,299 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,891 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 24,299 samples were tested which detected 2,136 cases that constituted 8.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,939,414 tests have been conducted against which 306,690 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.4 percent or 280,167 patients have recovered, including 979 overnight.

The Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that currently 21,632 patients were under treatment, of them 20,762 were in home isolation, 845 at different hospitals & 25 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 810 patients was stated to be critical, including 68 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,136 new cases, 1,153 have been detected from Karachi, including 404 South, 353 East, 160 Central, 133 Malir, 66 Korangi and West 37.

In other districts, Khairpur has 232, Hyderabad 166, Sukkur 91, Larkana 65, Jamshoro 46, Qamber and Shaheed Benazirabad 37 each, Sanghar 36, Thatta 33, Dadu 25, Umerkot and Badin 23 each, Mirpurkhas 19, TandoAllahyar 15, NausheroFeroze 14, Shikarpur 13, Kashmore, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan 12 each, Ghotki ten and Jacobabad one.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.