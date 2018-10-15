Sharp increase in utilities’ prices have shaken masses

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the sharp increase in the prices of utilities by the government had badly shaken the masses.

Addressing the Ijtema of the JI workers and leaders at Dargai on Monday, he said that if the sufferings of the masses were not addressed, their confidence in the political system would be shaken.

The JI chief said that Pakistan had been established for the enforcement of the Shariah. However, this goal could not be achieved during the last seventy years.

Till today, the country had been in the grip of feudal lords, vaderas and capitalist who had been amassing wealth through fair foul means and were holding the electoral system as a hostage. The common man could not even think of contesting the elections.

Sirajul Haq said that the progress and prosperity of the country was closely linked with its ideology, its moral values and character.

He said that so far, the PTI government had not been able to fulfill any of its election promises due to which the people were disappointed.

He said the PTI election manifesto ensured relief to the masses but its decision to approach the IMF again had negated its claims. He said that it was due to the IMF loans and the interest based economy that Pakistan’s economy was destroyed.

Sirajul Haq called for across the board accountability of all the corrupt people and the recovery of their ill gotten wealth from them.

