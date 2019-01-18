Sharp focus on development in AJK: Masood

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that promotion of tourism, education, health facilities and providing clean water to people is the priority of the present government.

He expressed his views while talking to a delegation from District Poonch Constituency IV led by Sardar Ashique Hussain, President PML (N) Constituency IV. The delegation comprised former Chairman of the Union Council Riharra Sardar Jehangir Khan, Sardar Shahid Latif, Sardar Tauseef Khan, Sardar Waseem Ashique, Sardar Abdul Jabbar, Sardar Naseer Jannat.

President Masood Khan told the delegation that he has given instructions to include Torar, Lagriyat, Khirian and Datote for inclusion in the Tourism Corridor which will holistically help promote the tourism sector in Azad Kashmir. Similarly, he said, Murshidabad, Nairiya, Torar Khal have also been included in the Tourism Corridor.

President Masood Khan assured the delegation that the Rawalakot Water Scheme has been approved and construction will initiate on this mega project in the coming days. The completion of this project will effectively solve the problems of water shortage to the residents of Rawalakot and adjoining areas.

While expressing their gratitude to the President, the delegation also invited the President to undertake a detailed visit to the Constituency IV. The President assured that he will visit their constituency in the near future and will also address public gatherings all over the constituency including Riharra, Pachiot, Banguyi and other areas.

The President said that he is committed to serving the public and will continue to strive for the betterment of the people in AJK. He said that his focus is on the development and providing the best possible facilities in all areas of AJK. The delegation informed that work on the projects including link roads and water projects approved by the President was well underway and will soon be completed.

