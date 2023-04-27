Sharmila visits destitute women at Aghosh old age home

Leader of Pakistan People’s Party and Member of Sindh Assembly Sharmila Farooqui said on Thursday that helping the destitute people, especially the destitute women, is a great philanthrapic work and the institutions and individuals associated with this great cause deserve praise. She said this speaking during her visit to Aghosh Trust old age home. The administration of the institution informed Farooqui about the facilities being provided to destitute women. On this occasion, Sharmila asked the women in the institution about their problems and reviewed the facilities provided there. She praised them. Sharmila said that philanthropists should play their role to help and care for the needy people in the society and give full support to the organizations working for this purpose. She said that it is big challenged to take care of oldage women who donot have homes, however, Agosh is taking care of such women greately. “I am happy to see destitue women in caring atmosphere at Aghosh old age home.” Sharmila met with the oldage and destitute wome there and expressed sympathy with them.

She also met with Ms Shagufta who is running Agosh and hailed her work. Aghosh has been setup with the aim of providing shelter to distitute woem amid home like environment, who do not have anyone to take care. Many of them are those old women old widow mothers who lost their son and the only bread earner in some incident, she said.