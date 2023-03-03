Sharmila Tagore shares how Kareena and Saif were bullied for naming their son Taimur

Sharmila Tagore recently discussed how Saif and Kareena were victimised because they named their kid Taimur.

Taimur Ali Khan, the couple’s first child, was born in 2016 after Saif and Kareena wed in 2012. The couple received harsh criticism for deciding on a Muslim name. She explained to Mojo Stories how the pair had been bullied, saying,“Can you really please everybody? So why even try? Because if you go according to other people’s prescriptions then your own focus, your own desires get lost and you can’t really win so you lose anyway so why even go that way? You might as well please yourself.”

She further said, “Anger is not the emotion here. You just again observe you take note of it. Actually, I don’t read, I am not on social media. But I read one post which said, ‘It would have been better if Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born’. I said how can somebody actually think like that? How is it possible for somebody to even wish a one-day-old baby so much harm? Where does it come from? I don’t feel afraid myself but I just wonder, what is this world? And who are these people? Or are they just repeating what is being said? Are they real?”