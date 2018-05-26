Sharmila Faruqi gave birth to a baby boy named as Hussain

7

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmila Faruqi gave birth to a baby boy on Friday.

Her delivery took place at a private hospital in Karachi.

Faruqi’s husband Hashaam Riaz Sheikh announced the news on his Twitter account.

“We welcome baby Hussain to the world,” he tweeted. “Both the mother @sharmilafaruqi and the baby are doing well.”

“Need prayers and best wishes for the baby.”

Warm wishes were sent by political and business figures of Pakistan.

In 2015, Sharmila Faruqi got married to Hashaam Riaz Sheikh, a businessman, and owner of a private television channel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR