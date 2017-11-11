Sharmila Farooqi says Farooq Sattar’s presser was ‘very entertaining’

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi has said that she really enjoyed watching ‘Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Farooq Sattar’s press conference.

She stated in a program of local media. “As far as PPP is concerned, right now, we are watching a film. It was very entertaining. We really enjoyed it till late night. It has reached the interval and we do not know what conclusion it will reach,” Sharmila Farooqi said while commenting upon the recent episode 0f MQM-P, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) alliance and Sattar’s November 9 presser.

It may be noted that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) decided to regroup with “one name, one symbol and one manifesto”, a year after the two political factions announced complete disassociation from their former leadership based in London. But the merger could not sustain for 24 hours when Farooq Sattar announced to quit the party and politics.

She said it was very immature of both the leaders of PSP and MQM-P to hold a joint press conference at Karachi Press Club and announce that they would work under one banner with a new name, mandate and electoral symbol and it was not clear whether it was a merger or alliance. Then the next day Farooq said that MQM-P was a representative party of Muhajirs and it would remain so, she said.

Sharmila said her party considered PSP and MQM-P to be one because they all were once under one leadership.

The PPP leader termed the whole situation from the announcement of alliance to Farooq Sattar’s presser, the first part of a “movie”, adding that today, people are witnessing an interval, now the second part will start with Mustafa Kamal’s presser next day.

Orignally published by NNI