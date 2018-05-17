Sharmila Farooqi accused of passing PhD Law without appearing in exams

KARACHI : The leader of Pakistan People’s Party, Sharmila Farooqi, has been alleged of securing a degree in PhD Law without appearing in the exam.

According to media reports, Sharmila was one of 12 graduates who passed the exam, the results for which were announced by Karachi University.

However, scores of lawyers have alleged that the PPP leader did not show up in the exams but successfully passed the degree.

One of the lawyers, Barrister Fayaz asserted that the politician passed the exam mysteriously while others failed it despite striving hard.