Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy launches digital platform for minorities

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, a two-time Academy Award winner, is making news once more. This time she has released her digital platform, ‘White in the Flag.’ White in the Flag is a SOC Films project that is Pakistan’s first multimedia medium devoted to representing the country’s minorities.

Ethnic minorities make up about 3.8 percent of Pakistan’s total population, but they also face discrimination. “Between forced conversions, abductions, terrorism at their places of worship and target killings, Pakistan’s minorities face an uphill battle just to exist,” says Chinoy. Understanding their situation was just the first move for her; the true aim was to provide them with a forum on which they could air their complaints and make their voices heard.

“With White in the Flag, we want to ensure that citizens experiencing religious discrimination in our society are able to have their voices heard on issues that are important to them, protect and promote their rights, have their views and wishes genuinely considered when decisions are being made about their lives and communities.”

White in the Flag is an immersive website that seeks to bring students, politicians, and policymakers together to address and find answers to the issues that religious minorities face. White in the Flag’s resource would include a detailed account of Pakistan’s minorities’ history, current, and potential. The website aims to serve as a comprehensive resource for those seeking to comprehend and raise the concern about the challenges they face.

Read more