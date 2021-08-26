Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy introduces grants, mentorship programme for women filmmakers in Pakistan

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, a two-time Academy Award winner, has launched grants and mentorship initiative, Paktakha Pictures, to support women storytellers and filmmakers in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Telling stories that matter is important to me and I also know how hard it is to find the finances and mentorship to do so. At SOC Films we routinely get emails, calls and visits from young women across Pakistan who want to be able to tell their stories”.

“Today I’m launching a platform that I hope will help them do so. A small grants and mentorship programme for female filmmakers across Pakistan who want to work in short form storytelling. I hope in a few years from now this platform will enable a filmmaker to represent our country at The Academy,” Chinoy added.

Obaid-Chinoy runs SOC Films, which had produced Oscar-winning documentary A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness. She won her first Oscar award with the documentary Saving Face released in 2012.

