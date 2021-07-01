Sharmeen Obaid bags two daytime Emmy nominations

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s Karachi-based production company SOC Films has received two more nominations for the television academy. She is a two-time Academy Award winner and four-time Emmy winner. The nominees are for the global series “Fundamental, Gender Equality. No Exceptions”

It is a five-episode character-driven docuseries filmed in Brazil, Georgia, Kenya, the United States, and Pakistan. The series takes a look at political and social figures from all around the globe who are fighting for basic human rights. From eliminating child marriage in Pakistan to seeking LGBTQI freedom in Georgia, the series covers a variety of social issues.

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Program and Outstanding Directing Team for A Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program are two categories in which the series has been nominated.

Sharmeen announced the nomination on social media. “Super excited to announce that SOC Films has been nominated for Two DayTime Emmy Awards for our global series, Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. Proud of the team and wish us good luck!” she wrote.

About the series, she said, “It is a global series filmed in five countries, advocating for women who champion other women.”

We are very pleased with Sharmeen Obaid and her team, who have made Pakistan proud with their outstanding work, and we hope to see them win many more accolades in the future!

