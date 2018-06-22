Sharjeel, wife own assets worth millions

Hyderabad

Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon, who is under trial for corruption, owns millions in properties and cash. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader who will be contesting elections from PS-63 (Hyderabad), in documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shared details of cars and flats worth millions. According to the documents, Memon owns an apartment worth Rs50 million in Dubai. Further, his wife owns an apartment worth Rs98.9 million in Dubai. Memon also possesses three cars worth Rs39,570,000 as per the documents. The former Sindh information minister has also shared that he owns Rs87,091,389 in prize bonds and cash. Rs22,979,000 is the amount in Memon's wife's bank accounts, the documents showed.—INP