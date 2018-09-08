Sharjeel produced before accountability court in graft case

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples’ Party(PPP) leader and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon, who made headlines after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar found liquor in his hospital room, was produced before an accountability court for hearing of a Rs6 billion corruption case.

He was transported to the accountability court in an armed personnel carrier (APC).

The accountability judge adjourned the hearing of the case till September 26 owing to the absence of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

As Memon alighted from the vehicle, he faced a volley of questions from media personnel present on the premises of the court.

When asked to comment on the CJP’s surprise visit to his room at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment, he said the matter is subjudice in court so he will not talk about it.

He said everything would come to the fore as an inquiry into the matter is ongoing.

Memon said an FIR has also been registered against him for allegedly possessing or owning liquor.

To a question about whether his party was not defending him, he said it is his personal matter, not the party’s.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on September 1 paid a surprise visit to Ziauddin Hospital where he found three bottles of liquor in the room of the incarcerated PPP leader.