Sharjeel Memon named as suspect

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday was listed as one of the accused in a challan submitted to the judicial magistrate by the investigation officer (IO) in a liquor case against the politician.

The report said that one of the bottles recovered from Memon’s room in Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton contained “two inches of alcohol”. According to the challan, on Sept 1 suspicions arose that illegal activities were taking place in the room where Memon was admitted. The IO said that Shakar Din, one of the accused, had admitted that he had dumped a liquor bottle in the dustbin.

Muhammad Jam, Mushtaq Ali and Din also confessed to replacing the bottles when the ‘raid’ took place. All three of them were arrested earlier for allegedly being connected with the presence of liquor at the hospital.

The challan also names Assistant Superintendent Jail Naseem Ahmed Shajra and other police officials as suspects in the case.

Memon is currently being held in Karachi’s Central Jail. The challan says that Memon is in police custody while Din, Ali and Jam are on bail. Other suspects are on the run, according to the challan.

