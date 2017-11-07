Sharjeel Memon challenges arrest in NAB court

Staff Reporter

Former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday challenged his detention in an accountability court in Karachi in Rs 5.75 billion corruption case.

Memon was presented before the court along with other suspects in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at exorbitant rates through the abuse of his power.

In a petition submitted by the PPP leader, he adopted stance that his arrest warrants were not issued on October 23, therefore; the detention should be declared illegal and unlawful confinement.

During the hearing, NAB submitted evidence in the court against Sharjeel Memon that was comprised of thousands of pages and dozens of volumes.

Memon’s lawyer accused the NAB of telling lies as they arrested his client inside Sindh High Court. Sharjeel’s counsel further argued before the court that the place of his client’s arrest has been wrongly quoted: It is mentioned as ‘Shahrah-e-Iraq’ on Musheernama though the arrest was made within the limits of the Sindh High Court.

Sharjeel’s counsels plead the court to declare his arrest and detention illegal.