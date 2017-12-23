Sharjeel Memon blames ‘Open discrimination’ in judicial system,

KARACHI : Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon lashed out at the ‘open discrimination’ in judicial system on Saturday.

While speaking to journalists outside an accountability court, Memon took a jibe at the Sharif family and said: “the people who have been given protocol are roaming the streets of London yet they are crying and complaining.”

“We have our reservations, but won’t start any movement against the judiciary. We are not Nawaz Sharif that we will attack the courts,” said the former information minister.

When the verdict came in his favour Nawaz distributed sweets among party workers, but when the verdict was against him he threatened to start a movement, Memon added.

Sharif’s politics has been buried, now he is trying to pose himself as a political martyr., Sharjeel Memon asserted.“He will not succeed in his plans.”

Memon was referring to Nawaz Sharif’s remarks made on December 19, in which he claimed to start a movement against ‘dual standards’ of the judiciary.

Orignally published by INP