Sharjeel felicitates Arshad Nadeem on wining gold medal

Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Provincial Minister said that Arshad Nadeem won honor for the country and added these are the real heroes of the nation. The Minister said that Arshad Nadeem accomplished this feat despite his injury. The nation salutes him for his courage and passion.

Sharjeel Inam Memon has also congratulated Muhammad Noh Dastgir Butt for winning gold medal for his country in weightlifting. He said that despite the lack of training facilities, the performance of our athletes is impressive. He said Pakistani athletes who have baged winning 3 silver and 3 bronze medals in Commonwealth Games 2022 also deserve appreciation.