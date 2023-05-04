Sharjah gets ‘Jawaher Boston Medical District’ project

SHARJAH – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the BEEAH Group, has approved the joint “Jawaher Boston Medical District” project.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration in the UAE and the region led by BEEAH Group, Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is poised to set a new benchmark in the Arab world’s healthcare sector with the establishment of an advanced and integrated network of healthcare systems in the emirate, featuring hospitals, laboratories, R&D centres, and more, which will all be governed by the latest international best practices.

The pioneering project was approved today (Thursday) during the Highness’s reception of a delegation at the Badi’ Palace featuring representatives of the collaborating entities, namely, Meghan Gregonis, United States Consul General in Dubai; Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group; Dr Hans Thomas, Medical and Executive Director of Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network; and Dr Laurie Glimcher, President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

During the meeting, His Highness reviewed a detailed presentation on the “Jawaher Boston Medical District” project, which is also expected to contribute significantly to medical studies and research fields in general, and to cancerous ailments in particular, by leveraging the expertise of the project’s principal collaborators as well as other scientific and research institutes in Sharjah.

The medical district built to reflect the latest design innovations in the global Healthcare industry will be located on the Emirates Bypass Road next to the Sharjah Mosque, and cover a range of specialisations, including lifestyle and prevention medicine, oncology, women’s health, paediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, behavioural health and rehabilitation medicine.

The project will also expand its robust care network to reach homes, schools, workplaces, and residential neighbourhoods in Sharjah.

Focus on cancer

Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group, confirmed that the project reflects the vision of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher for the emirate to be one of the best healthcare cities in the Middle East, stressing that BEEAH Group is working to enhance the quality of life level in the emirate and beyond.

He indicated that the project will serve the community better by providing highly advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services while also enabling medical personnel to access the latest medical studies and research. He further stressed that with this new project, Sharjah has become home to a pioneering global alliance featuring world leaders in medicine, research and innovation, who will together establish new standards and guidelines for the entire region.

Dr Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, considered the medical project a qualitative addition to health services in the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular, while Meghan Gregonis congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the success of the fruitful cooperation in the medical field with specialised and educational institutions in the USA.

For his part, Dr Hans Thomas expressed his happiness to cooperate with BEEAH Group and work to achieve the vision set to provide an integrated healthcare system that focuses on providing medical treatments to patients in Sharjah and the UAE. He noted that it is an opportunity to help build an inclusive health system that offers treatment services of the highest quality, to enhance healthcare and provide research studies that help detect diseases.

Dr Laurie Glimcher praised the insightful vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher and their initiative to establish a healthcare network with world-class specifications in Sharjah. She noted that the comprehensive advanced healthcare project with a specialised centre and personal care will further bolster the treatment technological ecosystem through a unique global treatment and healthcare model.