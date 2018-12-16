Sharing the irony

Sadia Khan

PREVAILING situation where government is criticized for its poor performance reflects an irony. One can only be amused as the representatives’ point out the failures of others in and out of Parliament to which they too contribute generously. For once let’s assess the conditions which left the country under prevalent circumstances. Pakistan has been through ups and downs mainly because of institutional conflicts which gave rise to the war for power at a time when the nation lacked stability in various sectors. Initial days of the nation were marked by the death of its founder and assassination of its committed prime minister. The decade after the independence also witnessed the contrasting fortunes of military and civilian governments striving for power. The fear of India’s existential threats led to the diversion of already scarce resources to the military. The country was also motivated to seek international support for sake of its integrity and security. In between the soviet Union and the United States, the latter seemed more reliable and all powerful allay. Indulged in cold war against the Soviet Union, America too found itself in a fortunate position. Taking Pakistan under its wing it poured millions of dollars in a bid to making it a bulwark against possible Soviet aggression in Asia. The situation strengthened the military which upgraded and advanced rapidly as compared to the civilian govt. A gap was thus created as a result of imbalanced advancement of institutions which took more than two decades to bridge.

In Pakistan military takeovers have mocked the so-called democratic government while the latter have mocked the very foundations of democracy with their acts of corruption and injustice. The conflict between the military and pro-democrats came to light in 1958 when Ayub khan abrogated the Constitution and took over the country. Regardless of industrial and agricultural upscale in his era, the tenure is marked by economic injustice and social unrest, owing particularly to his western system inspired mindset which forced him to resign. Yahya Khan, his successor, took the reins of the country at the most unfortunate time which left him with the blame of the separation of East Pakistan. The tragic episode of 1971 left vacuum for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who sidelined from the Bengal incident forming Pakistan People’s Party. His charismatic personality and powerful speeches won him popular support providing him with a golden opportunity to assert himself over the military which faced humiliation and misplaced trust. The authoritarian rule of Bhutto coupled by economic crisis, allegations of threat to opponents and 1977 election rigging once more gave way to the military which overthrew the government and took control of the nation. Zia-ul-Haq’s era of dictatorship can best be described as “oppressive”. His rule bore the seed of religious extremism, amalgamation of religion to politics and promoted radical ideologies which haunt the stability and integrity of the nation today. His decision to interfere in Afghan war alongside America and against the Soviets proves to be futile for the country. Pakistan still bears the consequence of this decision.

The period of 1990s marks the shift of power between two major parties and their prominent leaders (Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto). One after the other they took the office both unfortunate to lose their office before completing the tenure. The period has been tragic for the nation as it dug deep into the economic and administrative crisis lacking a leader. The PML-N government focused on infrastructure thus laid the foundation of motorway for which it takes credit while PPP struggled to maintain its government. However both parties failed to deliver concrete projects to save the nation from debts, poverty and dependence. Ultimately both shared fate of being forced out of the office and alleged of corruption and misuse of powers. Dismissal and reinstatement cycle of the prime minister from the office not only destroyed the image of the civilian government but also mocked the democratic system in Pakistan which many people still view as a failure. Disturbance in the civilian rule along with deteriorating condition of the state provided military with an opportunity to assume the power. An attempt by Nawaz Sharif to remove the Army Chief General Parvez Musharraf served as the last straw triggering military coup.

The Musharraf era brought a new blend of dictatorship and liberation to the arena. Assuming the title of chief executive while keeping the political rivals in check was indeed a genius tactic to assume the power and become the champion of nation at the same time. Unfortunately aftermath of 9/11, lawyers’ movement 2007, Lal Masjid episode, NRO and Benazir’s assassination are a few major events which overshadow his noble intentions. Asif Ali Zardari became President in 2008. During this period the economy virtually reached the point of collapse. Poverty and unemployment increased to new figures. In short he was not a hero to save the country from the crisis it faced. The elected government of Nawaz Sharif in 2013 was welcomed with protests led by Imran Khan. The country further plunged into economic debts, income in-equality and class difference. Literacy rate which stood at 60% reduced to 58% by 2016.

Similarly health expenditure and exports decreased while external debts and liabilities escalated to $83b. The present government of PTI came with the slogans of “change” and accountability. However its initial days are met by criticism, furious opposition, re-emergence of terrorism, religious protests and bailout packages. The opposition label PTI’s performance as “unimpressive, ridiculous, full of lies and U-turns”. Pakistan is once more being burdened by debts while poor still remains helpless. It is ironic how the ones who criticized the governments for its poor policies and securing loans frame similar policies under the flag of doing better. Blaming others for failures and glorifying self for achievements is unjust. All are equally responsible for the prevailing conditions. There is hope for a better future only in working unanimously and taking responsibility for the actions. For now maligning one another is not helping anyone.

— The writer is freelance writer, based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp