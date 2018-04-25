Sharing is caring

The trend of storing and giving old books to the needy is gradually replaced by the idea of selling it to the old book houses for few rupees. Most of the people cannot afford to buy books at college or university level. Particularly the Foreign writers’ books are extremely costly and sometimes even the copies of these books are out of the range for some people. Moreover, tuition fee, accommodation expenses and food is barely paid by the people, not to mention semester books.

Instead of old book houses, those who have access to the books should give these to their juniors irrespective of acquaintances or friends only. With this practice; not only the culture of reuse of books will flourish, but the easy way to access books will be ensured along with the interaction of seniors to their juniors and vice versa in the institutions.

ATIZAZ AHMAD

Islamabad

