Sharifs sit together to devise 2018 polls strategy

LAHORE : The political faces of Sharif family on Monday sit together to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country and preparations for the upcoming polls in 2018.

The meeting was held at the residence of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore- Jati Umra- where the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met Chief Minister Punjab and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

The four of them discussed the ongoing political situation and the possible strategy and preparations for the general elections 2018.

Orignally published by INP