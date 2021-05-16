Sharifs scared of PM’s transparency, says Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change ZartajGul Saturday said the Sharif brothers were scared of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s transparency after his impartial and prompt action on the complaints against Ring Road project.

The Minister of State while responding to Pakistan Muslim League-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb’s statement said Prime Minister Imran Khan took immediate notice of the complaints against Ring Road project.

Zartaj said, “It is first time in the history of Pakistan that such a timely action has been taken against malpractices in a project at the highest level.”

The Sharif brothers, who built Ring Road like projects for their way to home, were scared of the transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

Pakistan Muslim League-N Spokespersons, she said were not in the position to criticize the impartial attitude of Prime Minister Imran Khan rather were perplexed to set their course of action.

“Let the PML-N first think what it has said, the whole party is being pushed into the statements of Mian Nawaz Sharif and MianShehbaz Sharif,” the Minister of State remarked.

Zartaj went on to mention that there was no instance of such timely and transparent action in the tenure of corruption-equipped PML-N.—APP