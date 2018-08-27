Sharif’s name in ECL challenged in SC

LAHORE : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son in law Captain (r) Safdar‘s names placement on Exit Control List (ECL) challenged in Lahore Supreme Court Registry on Monday.

The petition submitted by the Watan Party chairman Barrister Zafrullah Khan, claimed that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar are already imprisoned and placing their names on ECL is retribution.

The plea statement also requested the court to exclude names of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar from ECL.

The court should issue orders to shift Nawaz and Maryam to their personal residence after declaring it sub-jail, plea added.

Moreover, the federal government, Punjab government, Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are made party in the petition.

Earlier on August 21, the names of former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz’s names were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after approval from the federal cabinet.

Earlier on August 20, while briefing the newsmen after maiden federal cabinet session, information Minister and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry said that government has decided to place Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Retired Safdar’s names on ECL.

The cabinet also directed the law and interior ministries to implement red warrants against Nawaz’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and bring them back to Pakistan, Chaudhry added. Information Minister said the law ministry has also been directed to contact the British government over the Avenfield properties.

