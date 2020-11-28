Sharifs’ mother laid to rest

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was laid to rest on Saturday at the family’s Jati Umra estate in Lahore.

Funeral prayers for Begum Shamim Akhtar were offered after Zuhr at the Sharif Medical City in Raiwind.

Hundreds including close family, relatives, prominent PML-N leaders including Raja Farooq Haider, Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Imran Nazir, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Hanif Abbas among others and party followers had gathered to attend the prayers.

Also in attendance were Shahbaz and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, both of whom were released on a five-day parole on Friday to attend the final rites of Begum Akhtar.

After the prayers, Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body was taken to Jati Umra, where she was laid to rest next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.