Sharifs’ greed becoming national security threat

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan continued his tirade against the Sharif family and said that their greed is becoming a national security threat for the country. The PTI leader also mentioned that Pakistan has to suffer “constant humiliation” due to the greed of the Sharif brothers.

He wrote: “For how long will Pakistan have to suffer the constant humiliation wrought on it by the greedy Sharif brothers dashing abroad seeking help from foreign leaders to save the wealth they plundered from the nation?

The Sharifs greed is becoming a national security threat for

Pak.” In his tweet, Imran also implied that the visit of Sharif brother to Saudi Arabia is to seek help from “foreign leaders” in order to save their wealth which has been plundered from the nation. On Friday, Imran claimed that former premier Nawaz Sharif is trying to get another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).”

I think they would hold the legs of Saudi monarchs,” the PTI chief said, adding, “Whether they go to Saudi Arabia, or touch Trump’s feet; it isn’t going to save their money.

“Imran said the reason Nawaz is “raising so much hue and cry over his ouster is that he is afraid the rest of his [ill-gotten] wealth would be disclosed next.

“The PTI chief further said Nawaz, Maryam and PML-N’s ministers are attacking the judiciary and assured the courts that the entire nation stands with the judiciary.—INP