Sharifs failed to provide money trail

PTI would not oppose if any other person is named for PM slot: Qureshi

Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Supreme Court provided ample opportunity to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to defend himself but he failed to present any cogent evidence to clear himself of the charges.He said the Sharifs have failed to provide money trail. Talking to media in Multan, Qureshi said the whole nation was waiting for the decision of Panamagate case.

He hoped that the verdict of the apex court would be as per the wishes of the general public and masses. He added that the nation wanted the corrupt elements to face trial. Qureshi said that Sharif family did present forged documents in the court. He said there was no danger to the democratic system. He claimed that the PML-N has been divided in two groups. He said the PTI would have no objection if the PML-N brings in a new Prime Minister. He rejected reports of any conspiracy against them government.

To a question about elections, he said that they were in a mood to wait for general election. The PTI leader said that many stalwarts from South Punjab wanted to join PTI.—INP