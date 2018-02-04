Sharifs’ double standards not acceptable: Qamar Zaman Kaira

LAHORE : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has called out Sharif brothers’ double standards by terming their policy unacceptable.

Speaking to the media, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that while the elder Sharif is on a judiciary-bashing spree, terming the institution highly biased against them, the younger Sharif holds the judiciary quite contrary to what his elder brother believes. He condemned this dichotomy saying that the PML-N only wants decisions in its favor.

Qamar Zaman Kaira announced answering the question troubling Nawaz Sharif as to why he was ousted. PPP is set to hold its political power show in interior Lahore tomorrow.

Orignally published by NNI