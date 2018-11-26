Sharifs discuss political situation

Observer Report

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has met his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shahbaz Sharif at ministers’ enclosure here Monday.

Both PML-N leaders discussed National Accountability Bureau cases and ongoing political situation in the country. Shahbaz Sharif also took Nawaz Sharif into confidence over contacting opposition parties.

National Accountability Bureau had allowed Nawaz Sharif to meet the former Chief Minister of Punjab. NAB had arrested Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam on Oct 5. The former chief minister was charged with awarding illegal contracts to his favourite firm.

