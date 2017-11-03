Sharif not among those who run away from accountability: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family have presented themselves for accountability.

Talking to the media in Islamabad Friday, she said that the former prime minister always talk about fair trail and sanctity of the vote.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif is not among those who run away from the process of accountability.

Responding to question regarding yesterday’s Imran Khan’s remarks over extra-ordinary protocol for the former PM, Marriyum said that he (Nawaz Sharif) deserves more security than yesterday as he is the three times elected premier of the country, who fought against terrorism to restore peace in the country and eradicated load shedding.

She went on to say that despite reservations, the former PM and his family appeared before the Supreme Court, controversial Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and now appearing before the accountability court for the process of accountability.

Originally published by INP