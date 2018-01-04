Sharif family not to file reply with NAB

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar appear in AC

Islamabad

Former premier Nawaz Sharif filed a reply with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday stating that recording statements whilst accountability courts are trying the family in corruption references would not be suitable.

Reply from the former first family was filed after NAB issued notices to Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (r) Safdar to appear before the department following their London visit.

Sources have reported that the reply calls for NAB to file evidence against the family and documents in this regard with accountability courts for the defence to prove those wrong.

NAB is pursuing corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family after the apex court ordered the department to lodge cases following his disqualification as the premier of Pakistan.

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) had ordered for Nawaz’s ousting on July 28, 2017 in corruption probe against the family over Panama Leaks that created waves around the world in April 2016.

Accountability courts are hearing cases against the family since the cases were lodged last year. Finance minister Ishaq Dar was also lodged a case against as part of the top court’s verdict and has been declared a proclaimed offender after maintaining absence in hearings.

Earlier today, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and her husband appeared in accountability court for a hearing of the cases.

During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, prosecution witness Tasleem Khan recorded his statement, saying he went to NAB office on Commissioner Inland Revenue Fizza Batool’s directives and submitted wealth tax record of Nawaz Sharif and his sons. Arguing on Tasleem Khan’s statement, Khawaja Haris asked whether the record was verified in front of him over which Khan responded, “No”, adding that Fizza Batool is still Commission Inland Revenue.

Afterwards, the witness also shook hand with former premier.

The hearing has been adjourned till January 9 after all three witnesses recorded their statements.—INP