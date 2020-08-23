Sharif family mulls to submit new medical reports

Observer Report

London/Lahore

The Sharif family has begun consultations with their legal team on whether to submit new medical reports for the PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, it was learnt on Sunday.

The family will forward the medical reports to the court and government only after consultations with their legal team and doctors.

Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, said that the former prime minister’s medical reports were submitted eight times to the government and the Lahore High Court from December 4, 2019 to June 26 this year.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dr Adnan said, “Nawaz Sharif was undergoing treatment in London due to ill health.” He said, “Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and summaries duly notarized and attested were submitted as directed by and to Government of Punjab and Honourable LHC dated as follows: 1 Dec 2019, 4 Dec 2019, 13 Jan 2020, 30 Jan 2020, 12 Feb 2020, 18 March 2020, 28 April 2020 and 26 June 2020.”

It is pertinent to note that the Islamabad High Court on October 29, 2019 suspended the sentence of former premier Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia case filed by the NAB.