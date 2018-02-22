Sharif family master of lies, deceit and hypocrisy: Bilawal

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Wednesday said that his party is willing to address the issue of judicial reforms but has doubts regarding the intentions of the ruling party.

“There are issues we want to address about judicial reforms, but Nawaz’s intentions are not right, as he (Nawaz) doesn’t want judicial reforms, he wants a judiciary of the PML-N,” Bilawal said while speaking to media in Lahore after visiting the residence of late Asma Jehangir to condole with her family members over her demise.

Bilawal also criticised Nawaz’s tirade against the judiciary and said it is unfathomable why Nawaz, despite enjoying power in the centre, Punjab and Azad Kashmir would act as if he were in the opposition.“Stop crying, do you work…people want their issues resolved,” he added.

He alleged that the Sharif family is the master of lies, deceit and hypocrisy. Sharing another taped conversation between Justice (retd) Abdul Qayyum and former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Saifur Rehman, the PPP chief stressed that the Sharifs wanted to dictate judgments to the judiciary again.

We will not let them. They don’t understand Pakistan has changed. We will not tolerate such attacks or blackmail on our judiciary,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reiterated.

He said that it was PML-N who got Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari punished as Shehbaz Sharif and Saifur Rehman forced the judges to pass a verdict. He also stated that he thinks PML-N wants to impose their decisions on the judiciary.