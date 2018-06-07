Sharif family fails to prove sources of income: NAB

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, while presenting closing arguments in Avenfield properties case, remarked that the Sharif family failed to prove it source of income.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family’s London properties, is among three filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

The prosecutor accused Maryam Nawaz of hiding facts, adding that the accused individuals had tried to mislead investigating agency.

Abbasi further remarked that Hussain Nawaz shifted in the London flats in 1993 and even paid utility bills, while Hasan Nawaz had shifted in 1994.

“Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the actual owner of Gulf Steel Mills,” he added.

Nawaz who appeared before the accountability court earlier, left after marking his attendance.

As the hearing went under way, Maryam and Captain (retd) Safdar’s lawyer Zafar Khan filed a one-day exemption plea for his clients. He informed the court that Safdar was in Mansehra to obtain nomination papers for the elections.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir, who was presiding over the case, approved the request.—TNS