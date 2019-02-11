Sharif family desperate for NRO, claims: Chohan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan hs said that the Sharif family is desperate for the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). Speaking to the media here, he said the Sharif brothers were ‘certified Sicilian mafias and godfather as per the Supreme Court’s verdict.’

Chohan alleged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ailment was being used for political gains, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo wanted to flee abroad through backdoor but the government won’t fulfill his wish and have him treated in the country.

